Police: Mountain bike, various tools stolen from house in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are currently investigating a burglary of a mountain bike and other objects, that took place between 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 25 to 8 p.m. Aug. 26 in Cambria County.

The burglary happened to a residential area on Sutton Street in Ferndale Borough. Upwards of $1.9k worth of items were stolen from the residential area. The list of items stolen is below.

  • Cannondale M300 mountain bike with bag attached- $1,000.
  • Crafts three ton hydraulic floor jack- $300.
  • Ryobi finsihing nailer- $129.
  • Black leaf blower- $130.
  • 20 inch gas powered Craftsman chainsaw- $150.
  • Tool bag containing tools- $310.
  • Ear piece- $20.
  • Five gallon shop-vac- $35.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Ebensburg at (814) 471-6500.

