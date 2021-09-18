Police: Mountain bike, various tools stolen from house in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are currently investigating a burglary of a mountain bike and other objects, that took place between 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 25 to 8 p.m. Aug. 26 in Cambria County.
The burglary happened to a residential area on Sutton Street in Ferndale Borough. Upwards of $1.9k worth of items were stolen from the residential area. The list of items stolen is below.
- Cannondale M300 mountain bike with bag attached- $1,000.
- Crafts three ton hydraulic floor jack- $300.
- Ryobi finsihing nailer- $129.
- Black leaf blower- $130.
- 20 inch gas powered Craftsman chainsaw- $150.
- Tool bag containing tools- $310.
- Ear piece- $20.
- Five gallon shop-vac- $35.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Ebensburg at (814) 471-6500.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.