Police: Mountain bike, various tools stolen from house in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are currently investigating a burglary of a mountain bike and other objects, that took place between 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 25 to 8 p.m. Aug. 26 in Cambria County.

The burglary happened to a residential area on Sutton Street in Ferndale Borough. Upwards of $1.9k worth of items were stolen from the residential area. The list of items stolen is below.

Cannondale M300 mountain bike with bag attached- $1,000.

Crafts three ton hydraulic floor jack- $300.

Ryobi finsihing nailer- $129.

Black leaf blower- $130.

20 inch gas powered Craftsman chainsaw- $150.

Tool bag containing tools- $310.

Ear piece- $20.

Five gallon shop-vac- $35.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Ebensburg at (814) 471-6500.