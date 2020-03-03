Police: Woman supplied 14-year-old with meth, charges filed

ROARING SPRING, BLAIR CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — Roaring Spring police have arrested a 43-year-old woman after responding to a call about a 14-year-old boy being on meth only to find out she was the one to supply it to him.

Jamie Spiridigliozzi of Roaring Spring was arrested after police were called to perform a welfare check on the 14-year-old on February 1, 2020. They say upon arriving, they talked to the boy before waking Jamie up, who was sleeping in bed. She began to be vulgar with the officer and 14-year-old.

According to the criminal complaint, the officer found aluminum foil with residue, a sign of meth usage, as well as the teen showing signs of being high on methamphetamine.

After taking the 14-year-old to the hospital, police discovered that Spiridigliozzi was the one who would supply the teen with the meth. He would reportedly smoke it little by little then go back to Jamie and get a little more. It reportedly happened four different times over the course of the night.

When asked, the 14-year-old reportedly told police he smoked a little at a time because “He knows his limits.”

It was also reported that Spiridigliozzi would often supply the teen with weed and cigars to use as blunts, frequently smoking with the teen and his friends.

Spiridigliozzi has been charged with endangering the welfare of minors, possession with intent, corruption of minors, and possible other related charges.