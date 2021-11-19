Police: Missing Penn State student dies after falling down trash chute

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College Police and the Centre County Coroner’s Office released an update on the death of 19-year-old Penn State student, Justine Gross.

Though the investigation is still ongoing, police have confirmed that Gross died as a result of a fall inside an 11th floor, garbage disposal chute on the 400 block of E. Beaver Avenue. Video evidence suggests she was alone in the 11th-floor hallway and in the garbage disposal room when she fell, according to police.

It is believed that Gross fell into the chute around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 and her body was found by State College Police Officers at the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority transfer station at 2:45 a.m. on Nov. 12, according to police.

Gross, of Summit, New Jersey was last seen on the evening of Nov. 10 and was then reported missing on Nov. 11, according to the State College Police Department.

The Centre County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death pending lab testing results.

At this time, the incident is still believed to be accidental in nature, according to the State College Police Department.