Police: McDonald’s employee took cash, replaced it with counterfeit

BROOKVILLE, JEFFERSON CO. Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have arrested a McDonald’s employee suspected of forgery, theft, and counterfeit on August 6, 2019.

Police were called to McDonald’s at 249 Allegheny Blvd. for a report of counterfeit money.

The employee is suspected of taking money from the register and putting counterfeit money in its place.

Police report they will be filing charges of forgery, theft, receiving stolen property, and more.

The McDonald’s employee, who was not named (pending charges), was placed in the Jefferson County Jail for probation violations