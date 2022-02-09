Police: Maryland man facing charges after raping child at lakehouse

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Maryland man faces charges after he allegedly raped a girl when she was seven or eight.

Brian Harris, 51, of Maryland faces felony charges of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, corruption of minors and a misdemeanor of indecent assault, according to the charges filed.

When interviewing the girl, investigators were told that she was either seven or eight years old when Harris sexually assaulted her at his lakehouse in Saxton. The assault happened when he tucked the victim in bed, according to the complaint.

Harris is currently lodged in Bedford County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 23. He has bail set at $250,000.