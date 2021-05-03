Police: Man wielded knife, chair during assault

EAST FREEDOM, Pa. (WTAJ) — An East Freedom man faces charges after police say he held a knife to a family member’s throat and threatened to kill her.

Kenneth Mobley III, 67, was arrested Sunday night after Freedom Township were dispatched to a home on the 2800 block of Johnstown Road that the woman and another family member fled at about 8:30 p.m., according to the charges.

It started with an argument and culminated with Mobley holding a knife to the woman’s throat. Another family member grabbed Mobley and took him to the ground before Mobley dropped the knife and picked up a chair. Police said he tried to hit the intervening family member with the chair, but it was Mobley who was hit with the chair, breaking it, when the family member took it away from him.

At one point, Mobley cut his foot, either by dropping the knife or kicking it, police noted. The knife was described by police as a 13-inch carving knife with an 8-inch blade.

The family members ran from the house and when police arrived, Mobley was on the side porch.

Mobley claimed the intervening family member had hit him in the face and then broke the chair on him in the living room, but cops noted there appeared to be no sign of a struggle in that room.

Mobley is charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon along with misdemeanor counts of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.

He was released on an unsecured $100,000 bond on Monday and is scheduled to appear in Martinsburg District Court for a preliminary hearing on May 13.