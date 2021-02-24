Police: Man went to police station with meth in pockets

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man is currently in jail for two separate meth-related charges.



Salvatore Scavone, 31, is in jail on meth charges from two separate cases. On Jan. 8, Scavone was arrested at his home for failing to appear in court. When police took him into custody, he had meth in his pocket, according to the charges filed.

Scavone went to the Mount Union police station Jan. 21 to pick up a cell phone police had in their possession. When he arrived, police said he told officers information about “players” in town that are distributing methamphetamine.

During this interaction, police said they saw a bulge in Scavone’s pockets where he has had methamphetamine on his person in previous situations. When police asked him how much meth he had on him, he said he had four grams. Police seized the drugs and Scavone reportedly became irate and said he was leaving.



Once the methamphetamine was weighed and tested, police went to Scavone’s residence and took him into custody. He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.