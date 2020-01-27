Police: Man was laying on coolers, doing handstands, eating food without paying at Breezewood Sheetz

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Oklahoma man was arrested after a disturbance at the Sheetz on Lincoln Highway in Breezewood Sunday.

Charles Odom, 37, of Rose, Oklahoma, was laying on the coolers, eating food without paying, doing handstands, and making a mess in the store, a store manager told police.

When police arrived, they say Odom was laying on the floor of the lobby. When he was confronted by police, they said Rose began faking a medical emergency to avoid interacting with police.

Rose was taken to UPMC Bedford and after being cleared, was taken to PSP Bedford, where police say he began shouting and barking.