Police: Man used knife to threaten women, asking if she’s ‘looking to die tonight’

SHIRLEYSBURG, HUNTINGDON Co, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are filing charges after a man assaulted, harassed and threatened a Dover woman.

The incident happened on January 4, just before 8 p.m.

They report that the man got into an argument with the woman and was asking her “if she was looking to die tonight”

He reportedly showed a knife to her, numerous times, and would open and close it while arguing. The man was later picked up from the residence and left.

Police report that charges are being prepared and filed against the 33-year-old Shade Gap man.