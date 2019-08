WALKER TWP, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police from the Rockview Patrol Unit report that they’ve arrested a 36-year-old Howard man for driving while under the influence of meth.

The man was found by police after a homeowner called about a strange truck being in their driveway.

Police report that the man was driving while on meth when he pulled over into a stranger’s driveway and fell asleep.

The arrest happened on June 19 and the man was charged with possession and DUI.