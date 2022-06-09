CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philipsburg man is accused of dumping gasoline on a woman’s car and threatening to set it on fire with her in it, according to state police out of Rockview.

State police said that at about 1:45 a.m. on June 1, 36-year old Tyler Wetzel and the woman got into an argument at a residence at the 100 block of Mill Street in Rush Township, and that Wetzel poured gasoline on her car after he told her to leave but she refused.

Police could see the gas on the trunk of her car and also smelled its odor when they were talking to the woman.

When state police spoke to Wetzel, he admitted that after she refused to leave, he did threaten to light the car on fire with her in it, but that he only pretended to pour gas on her car, according to state police. After getting surveillance footage, state police could see Wetzel pour gas on the female victim’s car.

Wetzel faces misdemeanor charges of simple assault and terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another. He has an unsecured bail amount set at $25,000 and he awaits a preliminary hearing set for June 22.