SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Jenners man is behind bars after state police were told he rammed into the back of a woman’s vehicle and followed her after she fled his residence over a fight.

Brandon S. Kichlock, 39, reportedly got into a fight with the woman at the 100 block of Hill Street in Jenner Township on Sunday. Kishlock made threats to kill the woman, and at one point, he tried to point a shotgun at her, according to charges filed by state police in Somerset. However, a witness told police he wrestled Kishlock to the ground and removed the gun from him.

It’s reported the woman and two boys fled the residence in a car to head toward the state police station. While she was on her way, Kishlock reportedly followed her in his own car and rammed into the back of her vehicle. Kishlock continued to follow her for several miles before turning around, police noted.

Police said they went to confront Kishlock at this home, though he refused commands to exit. Police also noted Kishlock was holding a rifle.

Kishlock eventually came out the back door, but he still refused commands from officers. As a result, police said they had to tase him multiple times before being arrested.

He was arraigned Monday morning on a list of charges, including aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and harassment.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Kishlock is lodged in Somerset County Prison with bail at $100,000 cash.