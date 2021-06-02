Police: Man threatened to kill people over pornographic video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Curwensville man is behind bars after police say he threatened to kill two people over a pornographic video.

State troopers were dispatched to a residence on Beechtree Road in Washington Township the morning of May 13, where Jesse Wade Himes, 35, was outside. Himes told police he was at the residence to retrieve a hard drive that contained a pornographic video with him in it, according to the charges filed.

When police interviewed the two victims, they said Himes confronted them about the hard drive that morning and said “You’re lucky I didn’t kill you both and throw you in the basement.” The victims also told police Himes threatened to burn the house down and started smashing the electric meter located on the side of the residence with a baseball bat.

According to the criminal complaint, Himes went back into the residence through the basement and obtained a propane torch. He exited the residence before state police arrived.

Himes was interviewed by state police, where he reportedly said once he smashed the electric meter he was planning to go back inside and kill both of the victims. According to the interview, Himes admitted to taking a handgun from the residence and stuffed it into his backpack. A search warrant was executed, where troopers found the handgun, controlled substances and drug paraphernalia inside the backpack.

Himes was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, terroristic threats and other various misdemeanor charges. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 29.