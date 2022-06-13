ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after police say he strangled his brother during an argument.

Zachary Ferris, 26, physically assaulted his brother at his home along 17th Avenue on June 11 when his brother told him he could not help him move his personal items out of his home, according to Altoona police. The brother told police he and Ferris got into an argument and Ferris put him in a headlock after he tried to move the belongings.

During the incident, the brother said his left arm got stuck in a chair and Ferris hit him while he was still in a headlock. He told police he became scared when he was struggling for air as Farris was applying pressure to his neck. Another man who saw fight then reportedly separated Ferris and his brother.

Police say the altercation was captured on security camera video where the brother could be heard telling Ferris he couldn’t breathe. The video also allegedly shows the man trying to break up the fight and Ferris refusing to let go of his brother. Ferris’s brother was taken to UPMC Altoona for an evaluation.

Ferris was charged with felony strangulation, simple assault and harassment. He was released on $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 22.