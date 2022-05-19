CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Mill Hall man is behind bars after state police said he stole a vehicle in Centre County after his broke down on I-80.

According to court documents, Timothy Sutton’s, 44, Jeep broke down on I-80 going west and he then was reported walking in the Birch Run area in Snow Shoe Township around 6 p.m. on May 12. The next day a 2015 Ram truck was reported stolen to Centre County state police from the area at about 7:30 a.m. and Sutton became the prime suspect.

A few hours later, police in Clinton County stopped Sutton and contacted Centre County state police saying they had the stolen truck, according to the criminal complaint. After an interview, Sutton said that he stole the truck to get back to his residence in Mill Hall.

Sutton faces felony theft charges. He is currently lodged in Centre County Prison with bail set at $40,000. He has a preliminary hearing set for May 25.