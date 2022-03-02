CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Clinton County man faces burglary charges after he allegedly stole a Polaris UTV, worth nearly $27k, and planned to sell it for meth, state police said.

State police said that Dustin Askey, 35, of Mill Hall stole a 2021 Polaris General XP 1000 side by side from a shed at a property located at the 1000 block of South Eagle Valley Road in Julian.

State police said that the Polaris UTV was found off in a wooded area in Clinton County on Sept. 27, 2021, 12 days after it was originally reported missing.

According to the affidavit, police interviewed a person that Askey asked for a ride to his “grandmother’s” to get a four-wheeler. Askey allegedly then busted the tie rod and A joint on the UTV after he went to a pull-off area to help individuals get their four-wheeler out of the woods.

Askey then left the Polaris UTV at a garage to get fixed. After the garage owner discovered that the four-wheeler was stolen, an altercation between the two then occurred. State police said that after speaking to the garage owner, Askey admitted to him that he was going to sell the stolen Polaris for meth.

After executing a search warrant on Askey’s phone police found pictures that were taken on Sept. 19 of the stolen Polaris UTV in the wooded area where it was found. There were also messages days later where Askey said that the A-arm was busted when helping a “dude” get a four-wheeler out of the woods. After also searching his Google account information police found activity on his device in the wooded area.

State police reported that a settlement summary from Progressive insurance that the Polaris UTV was declared a total loss with settlement pay of $27,793.01. The four-wheeler itself had a total value of $26,219.82, according to the complaint

Askey faces felony burglary charges and is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.