Police: Man shot by homeowner after breaking into house suffered from mental health crisis

SCALP LEVEL, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Windber Police Chief says 45-year-old Thomas Deal, who was killed, was picked up by police Saturday night and then again Sunday morning around 11 a.m.

Police says Deal suffered from a mental health crisis and was treated at Conemaugh’s Psychiatric Unit.

Deal was then shot and killed by a homeowner after being told to leave the house twice Sunday night.

Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer says the case is being treated as a justified use of force.