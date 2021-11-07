Police: Man shoots himself after being accused of rape, faces charges

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Bellwood man is facing serious sexual assault charges in connection to an alleged rape that happened early Sunday morning in Boggs Township, according to police.

State police arrived at Lykens Market at about 1:20 a.m. to talk to a female victim who told police that Trevor Snowberger, 32, sexually assaulted her earlier in the morning, according to troopers. She also gave police a description of his vehicle.

About 10 minutes later police found Snowberger sitting in his car at the intersection of SR 220 and Skytop Mountain Road.

Police say that while Snowberger was ignoring verbal commands, he raised a gun and shot his facial area, “causing serious bodily injury to himself.”

Police performed life-saving measures as they waited for EMS to arrive. Snowberger was then flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh for further treatment.

A warrant has been issued for Snowberger who faces charges of rape, unlawful restraint and other various sexual charges.