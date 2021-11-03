Police: Man shoots at woman during argument, faces charges

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Johnstown man faces charges after police say he shot at a woman during an argument.

Police responded to a report of a woman who was shot at by her ex-boyfriend at the 200 block of Cooper Avenue in Johnstown on Oct. 30.

Upon arrival, police spoke to the woman who stated that the day before, she and 25-year old Shakir Smith were outside of the Coopersdale Homes and were arguing when Smith got a gun from his pocket and fired a shot at her, according to the complaint.

After firing the shot, Smith ran from the scene. A friend of the woman who was nearby also heard the gunshot.

According to the affidavit, police went through cameras at the surrounding houses and saw Smith walking on a roadway and when the victim approached him, a muzzle flash came from Smith. A shell casing was also found where Smith was standing when he shot at the victim.

Smith faces two felony counts of aggravated assault as well as a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.

He is currently confined in Cambria County Jail with a monetary bail value set at $25,000 and awaits a preliminary hearing set for Nov. 11th.

