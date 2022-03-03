ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona man is in custody after police said he allegedly destroyed items in a home and threatened a woman with a wooden bat on Feb. 15.

According to the criminal complaint, Christopher Lauver, 26, kicked the back door in at a residence on 26th Street. Lauver allegedly threw a stereo at drywall, shattered a flat-screen TV and spit food in a woman’s face.

Lauver also went upstairs, broke a window and kicked a hole in the woman’s bedroom door, according to the charges filed. He is accused of smashing another TV and breaking a bed frame.

When Lauver went back downstairs he had a small wooden bat and threatened the woman, according to her statement to police. She said Lauver left the residence when a friend arrived.

Lauver is currently confined in Blair County Prison with bail set at $5,000. He awaits a preliminary hearing for March 16.