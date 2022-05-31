STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are trying to identify a person that reportedly caused damage in town and assaulted Sheetz employees by throwing various items at them.

The State College Police Department says the pictured person created a disorder outside of Sheetz on S. Pugh Street just after 2 a.m. April 9. The person started an argument with the Sheetz security at the front door before they started to throw various items at Sheetz employees.

Police said they also destroyed State College Borough property as well as caused damage at the Pugh Street Garage.

It’s reported they were last seen running east on the 200 block of E. Beaver Avenue while wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150 or submit a tip online by clicking here.