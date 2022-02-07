Police: Man pulled from turnpike crash with tractor-trailer, DUI suspected

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Maryland man suspected to be under the influence was taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash with two trucks on the Turnpike left him to be extricated from his car.

The crash happened on Feb. 2 when 61-year-old Jesse Odendahl was traveling westbound on the Turnpike through Jefferson Township. According to the report, he was traveling in the right lane through a construction area with a tractor-trailer in the left lane next to him. Odendahl started to swerve into the left lane, causing the tractor-trailer to try and swerve to prevent hitting each other.

Odendahl, driving a Honda Accord, hit the passenger side tires of the trailer causing both him and the tractor-trailer to begin to lose control. This caused a 3rd vehicle, a Ford Supercab, to hit Odendahl before then hitting the tractor-trailer.

While both trucks were able to come to a controlled stop, Odenhal’s car finally stopped in the middle of the road, blocking both lanes.

Odendahl had to be pulled from the wreckage by Sipesville Volunteer Fire Department and was then taken to Forbes Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

Troopers report that evidence at the scene indicates that Odendahl was under the influence. All three vehicles were towed from the scene.

Charges against Odendahl are pending official blood results from Pennsylvania State Police.