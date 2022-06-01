BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is facing charges after state police said that he stole two dirt bikes in Blair County and planned to sell them.

Dylon Gardner, 26, of Hollidaysburg, stole a Kawasaki KX100 and a Yamaha PW80 from a garage along the 1000 block of 3rd Avenue in the Duncansville Borough on May 31, according to court documents. Police got a report later that day that one of the bikes was spotted along Linds Crossing Road.

Police spoke to the person on the bike and learned that Gardner gave it to them with the intention on selling it. When police confronted Gardner he admitted to stealing the dirt bikes from the garage and then planning on selling them, according to state police.

Gardner faces felony burglary and theft charges. He has a preliminary hearing set for June 14 with an unsecured bail set at $50,000.