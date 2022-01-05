Police: Man on trial throws water pitcher at officers, charged

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa – (WTAJ) A Blair County man has been charged with multiple aggravated assault felonies after throwing a stainless steel water pitcher at officers during his trial for drug-related charges, police say.

Darwin Herring, 39, of Hollidaysburg, was charged with eight felony accounts including multiple aggravated assaults and assaults of prisoner facility employees after his actions in a courtroom on October 27, 2021.

Herring, who was on trial for multiple drug charges, threw the water pitcher after standing to leave the courtroom following a guilty verdict for drug charges.

Police say, after reviewing the footage and interviewing those who were there, the water pitcher was aimed in the direction of multiple officers, but they avoided the water pitcher. The water pitch did strike and damage a 75″ television inside the courtroom, causing the screen to shatter.

After Herring threw the water pitcher, he ignored multiple calls for him to put his hands behind his back, he eventually complied and was handcuffed after being placed on the courtroom floor.

Herring’s sentencing hearing for the drug-related charges is set for Jan. 11, 2022, while his preliminary hearing for the assault charges is set for Jan. 25.

Herring is being held at Blair County Prison as he was unable to post bail.