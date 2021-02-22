Police: Man on meth flees traffic stop

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Roaring Spring man is facing charges after he reportedly fled from police during a traffic stop while high on meth.

Timothy Reffner, 62, lead officers in a pursuit while behind the wheel of his truck early Monday morning as they were attempting to stop him for traffic violations, according to Logan Township police. When Reffner was eventually stopped, he was observed by police to be under the influence.

Meth along with a pipe was reportedly located inside his vehicle. Reffner was placed under arrest and taken to Blair County Prison. He faces felony fleeing, drug charges and several traffic violations.