Police: Man jumped out of side-by-side, attacked another on Clearfield County road

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Curwensville man faces felony and misdemeanor assault charges after state police say he beat a man on the street in Grampian.

Shad Seger, 49, is accused of pulling up to the man in a side-by-side before getting out and attacking him as the man was walking in Grampian at about 5:30 p.m back on May 15, according to charges filed by state police. The man said he used a stick to try to defend himself, but Seger punched him repeatedly in the face and head.

State police note the man suffered a broken nose and broken bones in his cheeks and around his eyes.

Seger was released Monday morning on an unsecured $25,000 bond after his arraignment.