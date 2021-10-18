Police: Man jumped out of side-by-side, attacked another on Clearfield County road

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police officer making an arrest, escorting a young man in handcuffs toward the back seat of his police car, at night.

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Curwensville man faces felony and misdemeanor assault charges after state police say he beat a man on the street in Grampian.

Shad Seger, 49, is accused of pulling up to the man in a side-by-side before getting out and attacking him as the man was walking in Grampian at about 5:30 p.m back on May 15, according to charges filed by state police. The man said he used a stick to try to defend himself, but Seger punched him repeatedly in the face and head.

State police note the man suffered a broken nose and broken bones in his cheeks and around his eyes.

Seger was released Monday morning on an unsecured $25,000 bond after his arraignment.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss