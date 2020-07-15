Police: Man is in jail after two carjackings in State College and a police chase through Centre Co.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is in jail after two carjackings that resulted in a multi-vehicle crash and police chase in Centre County.

Police say 23-year-old Kaison Mitchell from York County, PA “flagged down” a car on the 500 block of Vairo Boulevard in State College around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police say Mitchell told the driver he did not know where he was, and that Mitchell then began pulling on a door handle. As the driver drove away, police said Mitchell was pounding on a car window.

Police wrote that about five minutes after this encounter, Mitchell then stopped another driver on Vairo Boulevard. Officers said he reached inside the window of a minivan, opened a door, took off a woman’s seat belt, and pulled her out of the minivan before driving away.

Police said Mitchell ran a red light and crashed the minivan into two other cars at the Vairo Boulevard, North Atherton Street intersection.

There were no injuries as a result of the crash, but all cars involved had to be towed.

Police wrote that Mitchell ran from the scene of the crash to the Uni-Mart on West Aaron Drive where he approached a man who was pumping gas. Police said Mitchell struck the man in the face, grabbed him by his shirt and pulled him out of his car (Honda Civic) and drove away.

Rockview State Police then found Mitchell in Pleasant Gap and pursued him on a 12.8 mile chase back towards State College.

State College Police used spike strips to stop Mitchell near the Oak Hall Exit off of Route 322.

When Mitchell was taken into police custody, police said he kicked an officer while being secured.

Mitchell is charged with two counts of car robbery, two counts of attempted car robbery, aggravated assault, fleeing an officer, one count of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and six traffic violations.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July, 22.

Nearly all of the police forces in Centre County were involved in this case.