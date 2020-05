JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Johnstown police responded to a report of shots fired around 8 a.m. Monday morning in the Oakhurst Homes section of Johnstown.

According to a release, officers found 28-year-old Terrell Dykes suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Dykes was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Hospital for treatment and is reported to be in stable condition.

There is no current threat to the public.

The incident is still under investigation.