BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man is charged with attempted homicide and related charges after state police say he shot at a couple and their dogs who were driving in a car ahead of him.

Steven Geisler, 30, of Bedford is accused of shooting at the couple on Feb. 10 while they were driving on Route 30 eastbound. The driver told police that Geisler’s vehicle was driving behind them so closely he thought they were going to be pushed off of the road.

The driver said he heard a noise that sounded like gun shots and felt something graze his right side. A bullet hit his driver side chair and hit his jacket, but he was not injured, according to police. Nobody was injured in the incident; there were also two dogs in the car at the time who were unharmed.

Geisler’s family contacted state police after Geisler told them he was high on meth and shot someone. According to the charges filed, Geisler told a family member that he followed the car and started shooting at them because they were going slow and “they were after me.” Geisler allegedly added that he thought someone was going to kill him.

A family member told police that Geisler becomes paranoid when he is high on meth. Geisler’s vehicle matched the description the victims gave and it had two bullet holes and a broken window, according to police.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

On Feb. 11, Geisler was taken to UPMC Bedford for an evaluation. He allegedly shoved a staff member while he was getting ready to be transported to UPMC Somerset and ran away from the building. Geisler was eventually restrained after multiple attempts to fight staff members, according to police. He faces charges that include aggravated and simple assault from this incident.

Geisler’s bail has been denied and he is currently in the Bedford County Prison. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 23.