Police: Man had two toddlers in truck when breaking speed limit

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Elk County man faces charges after police say he was going 43 miles per hour over the speed limit with two toddlers in the back of the vehicle yesterday evening.

Zebulon Fox, 25, of Brockway was driving a 2015 Dodge Ram 2500 78 MPH in a 35 MPH zone with two toddlers, both aged two when he was pulled over at the intersection of Bundy Settlement Road and Keystone Road in Horton Township, according to state police. Police also found that one of the toddlers was not in the proper child seat.

Fox faces charges of endangering the welfare of children and also recklessly endangering another person.