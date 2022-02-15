Police: Man exposes himself to juvenile at Clearfield County hotel

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A DuBois man is in custody after he allegedly showed his genitals to people, including a 15-year old, at a hotel.

After speaking with a worker at the Falls Creek Clarion Hotel, Sandy Township Police learned that Jeffrey Newman, 63, showed his genitals to a juvenile that was walking by, according to the charges filed. Police reported that the worker did tell Newman to stop or he would be asked to leave, but instead got more reports of Newman exposing himself.

Police escorted Newman from the hotel, but he allegedly returned a few hours later. He left before police could arrive. About two hours later, police received a third report of Newman being on the hotel grounds, but this time police said he was walking in the lobby with his pants around his ankles.

Police said that as Newman was being placed in handcuffs, he pulled away from officers and fell to the ground, resisting arrest. Police needed to call for backup to secure him, according to the charges filed

Newman faces multiple misdemeanor charges including indecent exposure, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He is lodged in Clearfield County Prison with bail set at $15,000.

A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 25.