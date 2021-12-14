Police: Man drives through front doors to rob local business, slapped bystander

Correction: This story has been corrected with the proper spelling of the suspect’s name that was originally reported to be “Jordon.”

SAXTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Saxton man was taken into custody after state police say he drove through the front doors of a local business in an attempt to rob the store and then slapped a bystander in the face before fleeing.

Jordan Duvall, 34, of Saxton is facing charges after he drove his car into the front doors of the Saxton Market back on Nov. 7 so he could gain entry and take items from the store. State Police say he then got agitated with bystanders and slapped one in the face before fleeing on foot.

Troopers arrived at the scene and were able to catch Duvall shortly after he fled. Police noted in the report that he seemed to be under the influence and was acting erratically. A search of his vehicle found suspected meth and related paraphernalia.

State Police report they have filed charges including felony counts of burglary and criminal mischief. More than $7,800 in damage was done to the Saxton Market that day, according to troopers.