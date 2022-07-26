BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– One man is dead after losing control of his car and crashing into a van on Monday, according to state police.

On July 25, around 3:40 p.m. a man was driving south on Woodbury Pike in Taylor Township in a 2014 Subaru Legacy.

That’s when state police said he veered into the other lane and crashed into a 2019 Ford Transit.

The driver of the Subaru was rushed to Nason Hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to state police.

The crash is currently under investigation and the man’s identity has not been released.