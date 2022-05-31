SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is facing charges after he allegedly crashed into a camper while drunk and fired several shots within the confines of Scottyland Park, according to a state police report.

On Sunday night into Monday morning, state police were sent to the 1600 block of Barron Chruch Road in Middlecreek Township after 24-year-old Corey Rall, of Pittsburgh, reportedly crashed into a man’s camper while he was inside it.

Rall then fired shots from an AR-15 within the heavily populated campground, according to the affidavit. Police noted they did find nine empty 5.56 ammunition casings.

Police arrested Rall, who was sitting on the porch of a campsite, shortly after they arrived.

A relative of Rall told troopers that the two had gotten into an argument. A brief time after the argument, the relative alleged that he heard a loud crash followed a short time later by “a rapid succession of gunshots very close to the camper,” police noted.

Rall was charged with recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct. An unsecured bail of $25,000 was set, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 16.