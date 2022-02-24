SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man from Frackville in Schuylkill County was hit with felony rape-related charges for allegedly having sex with a girl who was 12 years old at the time.

Adonia Emanuel Jackson, 21, who was 20 at the time, is being accused of having sex with the girl on at least three occasions, according to charges filed by Windber Borough police. The girl told investigators in a Feb. 10 interview that the sexual relationship lasted between June 2020 and August 2020 at the Stadium Terrace apartments.

On the same day as the third encounter, Windber police said Jackson was arrested for having marijuana and fleeing from officers. Since then, Jackson had been in and out of jail for various other crimes in other counties.

While in jail, Jackson was writing letters to the girl between March and August 2021, which were then sent to Pennsylvania State Police. Court documents noted the letters pertained to the sexual relationship.

Jackson remains behind bars at SCI Mahanoy for other charges relating to receiving stolen property, failing to report an accident and abandoning a vehicle on the highway.

He’s currently pending arraignment for this case on a slew of rape, indecent assault, statutory sexual assault, indecent assault and corruption of minors charges.