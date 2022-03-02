BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) —An Altoona man is facing multiple charges, including felony assault after he used a hammer to smash out the windows of one woman’s car and threatened to kill another woman, according to police.

Samuel Bechdel, 36, is charged with three felony accounts of aggravated assault and 16 various misdemeanors.

On Tuesday, March 1, Altoona police said they responded to a call of a man who smashed in all windows and lights on a woman’s vehicle at the 300 block of 6th Avenue.

The victim told police that she had heard glass shattering around 8:22 p.m. and went outside to witness Bechdel smashing in parts of her car with a hammer. After the victim walked out, Bechdel fled.

Police said they received another call around 8:57 p.m. they were dispatched to the 100 block of 4th Avenue for reports of domestic in progress. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the second victim and her child. They told police that Bechdel had smashed out a window in the home with a hammer, which police tied back to the incident with the woman’s vehicle, and had threatened to strike a woman with the hammer and punch her in the face.

Police then attempted to arrest Bechdel, when he began arresting arrest. Officers eventually had to use pepper spray on Bechdel after he kicked an officer in the arm and stomach.

Continuing to resist, he eventually took off his shoes and started throwing them at one of the officers, and had commanded his dog to bite officers. Police utilized pepper spray again and backup was called to arrest Bechdel.

While in a police department, Bechdel broke a light inside his holding cell. Due to his behavior, police placed him in a restraining chair for his own safety. He then threatened officers by saying “he knew where we live,” and “we all deserve to be shot in the head,” according to police.

Bechdel is being held at Blair County Prison and is awaiting his preliminary hearing scheduled for March 16 at 9 a.m.