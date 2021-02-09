Police: Man charged after assaulting woman during party

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 20-year-old facing charges in Cambria County allegedly admitted in a text message he thought a woman was asleep at the time of an alleged sexual assault.

Donald Shroyer was arraigned Tuesday on charges of felony sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault without consent, along with a misdemeanor count of indecent assault without consent stemming from an alleged incident in late October where Stoneycreek Township police contend he had sex with a woman at a party.

The woman told police on Oct. 25 that she had gone to a party at 1100 Kegg Avenue the night before and after drinking, she fell asleep on the living room floor, according to the charges. She said she woke up at about 10:30 a.m. when she felt Shroyer touching her over her clothes and he proceeded to put his hand inside her clothing, then undressed her and had sex with her. She pretended to be asleep.

The woman continued to lay on the floor until someone else walked into the living room. She then left and arrived at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, where a sexual assault kit was completed and police were called, police note in the charges. Police said she told the person who hosted the party about the incident and that person sent a message to Shroyer about the sexual encounter, police said.



Shroyer allegedly responded to the message, “I’m pretty sure she was sleeping so umm yea but don’t tell here Her.” That message and a second one sent Oct. 25 that read, “Yea she may know because I tried sending hey but it keeps failing to send,” was provided to police by the friend.



When Shroyer was called by police, he did say he knew what the officer was calling about when told they were investigating an allegation, but he said nothing happened and he didn’t do anything, according to the charges. Police questioned Shroyer in person on Nov. 4 and he admitted he had sex with the woman but he said it was consensual.

Investigators confronted Shroyer with the messages he sent and he said it was a typo. Shroyer was then told the woman was awake and he was asked if he thought she was asleep.

“Yeah, but she didn’t say stop or anything,” Shroyer said, according to the charges. “I know she was up. I thought she was awake but she could have been sleeping and she didn’t say, no.”



Shroyer was released on an unsecured $100,000 bond and a preliminary hearing is slated for Feb. 24 before Magisterial District Judge Susan Gindlesperger.