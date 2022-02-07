Police: Man charged after assault with knife, threatening to kill man, dogs

Officers in Goose Creek conducted a welfare check and found the dentist and one other person dead from apparent suicide. (Getty Images)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A Fishertown man is behind bars after assaulting a man with a knife and threatening him and his dog’s lives.

Joseph Wayne Johnson, 25, is being charged with simple assault and terroristic threats among other charges that led to his arrest after an altercation on Sunday, Feb. 6, police said.

Police said that around 3:15 p.m. a man called police and said he had been assaulted with a knife after an argument over dogs. The victim told dispatch he had left the residence and was at a nearby laundromat. Police located the victim and brought him back to the residence to talk to him, Johnson, and a woman who also lived in the home.

The victim told police he was in his bedroom, which he shared with the woman when Johnson began screaming outside the bedroom door. Johnson barged into the room saying he was going to “f***ing kill the dogs and then I’m going to kill you,” police noted. He tried to calm Johnson down by telling him he’d leave, but Johnson became more irate and said “you are not leaving here alive,” the report said. The victim said Johnson was waving around a knife and at one point held it up below the victim’s eye.

Eventually, the victim said Johnson swung the knife down striking his left shoulder and chest but did not penetrate the skin. Police said there were no signs of injury observed. The victim again tried to calm down Johnson before he eventually walked out of the bedroom and threw the knife onto the floor in the laundry room.

While interviewing the woman, she told police they were arguing over their dogs, stating that the victim wanted to keep the dogs and Johnson had threatened to kill them. She also stated that no assault occurred, only verbal, but told police there was a knife on the laundry room floor.

Upon talking with Johnson, police asked to search his pockets and found a glass pipe, which is used to smoke methamphetamine but did not find a knife. Johnson also denied that a knife was involved and there was only a verbal argument.

Johnson is being held at Bedford County Prison and had his preliminary arraignment Monday, Feb. 7 at 8:30 a.m. and will have his preliminary hearing on Feb. 16 at 9 a.m.