Police: Man broke into apartment, attacked trooper with table in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man was arrested after police report that he broke into an apartment and attacked a state trooper with a broken table.

Christopher Demske, 37, of Manns Choice, was reportedly seen breaking into an apartment on Allegheny Road July 2. Residents of the downstairs apartment then called 911. They told police that he appeared to be drunk or intoxicated in some way.

After entering the apartment, police report that the kitchen was in disarray, and Demske was unconscious on the floor. Unable to wake him, the trooper nudged Demske and that’s when the trooper said Demske jumped up and began to attack him with pieces of a broken table.

According to the report. the trooper struggled with Demske who began to attack his knee. Demske refused to listen to commands as the trooper retreated back into the living room of the apartment. After another unit arrived, Demske was subdued with a taser. Police report that he still resisted arrest.

Demske is facing felony aggravated assault charges along with resisting, burglary, harassment, simple assault, and criminal trespassing among other related charges. He’s currently in Bedford County Prison unable to post bail.

Demske has a preliminary hearing scheduled July 7.