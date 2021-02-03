Police: Man behind bars after stealing ATV

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Broad Top man is in jail after his arraignment on felony theft-related charges stemming from the April 2020 theft of an ATV.
Takoda Baker, 23, is jailed in lieu of $20,000 cash bail after police say he stole a 2009 Yamaha Wolverine 350 in Broad Top Township, Bedford County. He has two felony charges for receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking.
Police were dispatched to a residence in Broad Top Township around 4:24 p.m. for the theft of a four-wheeler. After an investigation, police located it on Main Street in Robertsdale. The resident at the location told police that his friends, one of them being Baker, leave their ATVs in his garage.
Police noticed the ATV had been spray-painted neon green on the back fender and the front fender was missing, along with one of the headlights.
In an interview with police, Baker allegedly changed his story several times over the course of the interview, claiming he bought the vehicle from several different people but advised he know the ATV was stolen.
Baker has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 10. He is currently in Bedford County Prison and is unable to post bail.