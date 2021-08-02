Police: Man barricades himself in basement of storage facility

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County man is accused of barricading himself in the basement of a storage facility on July 30.

ROY SMITH

Roy Smith, 33, of East Freedom, allegedly was going door to door at 7 a.m. screaming and saying that someone was going to kill him before barricading himself in the storage facility. Witnesses and workers from the building in Greenfield Township told police that Smith was in the basement and would not come out.

Police found a broken door with a footprint that matched Smith, along with a damaged bicycle valued at $5,000. According to the charges filed, Smith confessed to using meth the evening before.

Smith has been charged with felony burglary, criminal trespassing and criminal mischief. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 12.