Police: Man attempts to flee, gets caught and arrested

KNOX TWP, CLEARFIELD CO. Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Clearfield responded to a call on Clark Road looking for a man who was wanted for a domestic incident the day earlier.

When they arrived looking for Hugo Travis, 37, he proceeded to escape out of the back door of the house.

Troopers report that they gave Travis orders to stop, but he continued to run. After a brief foot chase, Troopers were able to take Travis into custody.

According to the release, troopers will also charge Travis with “flight to avoid apprehension.”