Police: Man attempts to flee, claims he was ‘set up’, assaults passenger before arrested

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD CO. Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have arrested a Falls Creek man after he attempted to flee from police before crashing his car, claiming he was ‘set up’ then proceeding to assault the woman in the passenger seat.

Police report that Scott Yohn, 48, had an expired registration but would not stop for police on Sunday, January 19 at roughly 8 p.m.

Yohn reportedly drove around through Washington Avenue, Graham Street, Robinson Avenue, and Susquehanna Avenue.

According to the report, Yohn managed to go down a dead-end road, twice, and the second time he escaped by driving through yards and around houses.

Yohn made it back to Graham Street before sliding off the road and getting stuck after hitting a sign.

Police report that Yohn then got out of the vehicle and started yelling that he was “set up” as he ignored officer commands. He soon reportedly started to assault the woman that was with him in the front passenger seat.

Yohn was able to be taken into custody where they determined he was under the influence.

Yohn was placed in Clearfield County Jail to await arraignment.