CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is behind bars after he attacked employees at a Centre County psychiatric center, according to state police out of Rockview.

On Wednesday, Bronson Brown, 38, was supposed to be discharged from The Meadows. Staff told police that Brown was brought into a unit office to go over paperwork with two employees and that when he found out he was being discharged he picked up a table and threw it at them, police said.

Staff said that after Brown left the office, he was yelling and throwing chairs, food carts and coffee canisters.

Another employee was reportedly on her way to the unit and when she opened a door, she made eye contact with Brown, who then hurled a chair at her. The employee was able to close the door before the chair hit her, and it then broke into pieces, police noted.

When police said they spoke to Brown about the incident, he reportedly told them that he was upset because he did not want to leave.

Brown faces numerous assault, disorderly conduct and harassment charges.

Brown is currently in Centre County Prison with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 21