Police: Man attacked, threw grease on relative during argument

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Logan Township man is facing charges after police say he hit a family member in the face several times and threw grease on him during an argument on Feb. 6.

Ethan Rupp, 19, is facing felony assault charges along with simple assault and harassment.

Police were dispatched to a residence on Princeton Road where the victim was standing on the road in front of the building covered in blood with lacerations on his face. According to the report, Rupp was found in the kitchen with blood on his hands and covered in grease.

Rupp told police he got into an argument with his relative that escalated to a physical altercation. Rupp claims that his dad swung first and missed. Rupp told police he then hit his relative several times in the face and hit him with a lamp, according to the report.

In the interview with police, Rupp also said he exited the room and hit his relative again once he returned. He also claims to have thrown grease on him.

The victim was transported to UPMC Altoona for x-rays.

Rupp has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 18.