Police: Man arrested in Altoona after stabbing mother 9 times

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police responded to a call Sunday morning just after 6 a.m. after a stabbing victim in the city called 9-1-1.

The Altoona Police Department arrested 23-year-old Tavin McCullough after he brutally attacked his mother, stabbing her nine times with a 10” kitchen knife.

Officers responded to 3202 Broad Ave. Sunday morning where the victim was able to provide a brief description of her son who fled the residence. Patrol officers located McCullough fleeing the area on foot. Police say he refused verbal commands however, he was taken into custody without incident.

McCullough was interviewed at the police department where he confessed to the brutal attack.

Police report that McCullough stated that he entered his mother’s bedroom with the knife after she sent him a message on his phone telling him to grow up and get a job. When initially asked how he hurt his mother, McCullough replied “wait for the autopsy report to come in.” McCullough later provided details of the attack.

The victim is currently in critical condition but is expected to survive. She suffered at least 9 stab wounds to different areas of her body including the face, chest, stomach, and back.

Tavin McCullough is charged with Attempted Homicide and associated offenses. He is currently housed at the Blair County Prison awaiting arraignment.