Police: Man arrested after exposing himself in State College laundromat

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is in custody after police found him naked, bathing in a sink in a State College laundromat.

Geoffrey Warui, 29, with no known physical address, faces misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct after police arrived at Wash and Dri Laundry during the night on Sept. 15 to find him doing laundry and bathing in the sink.

When police arrived at the 24/7 laundromat, they came to find Warui standing next to a washing machine completely exposed. When police spoke with Warui he explained that he was cleaning himself and washing his clothes according to the complaint. Police then instructed Warui to cover himself with a towel

A woman was trying to put her washed clothes into the dryer, but she was afraid of the naked man, so another customer walked over with her so she could dry her clothes.

Police told Warui to change in the bathroom once his clothes were finished washing and drying. They warned Warui that if they had to come back for him being naked that he would be going to jail, according to police.

At 11:25 p.m. police then received a call back at the laundromat for Warui being naked and bathing again in the sink. Police arrived to find Warui exposed on a table and then arrested him .

Warui is currently in Centre County jail, with a monetary bail value at $250. He currently awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 22.