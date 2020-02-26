Police: Man allegedly choked woman, threw her out the door

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lawrence Township Police have charged a Clearfield man after responding to a physical domestic dispute on Dorey Street Tuesday afternoon.

Officers arrived on Dorey Street to find Roman Jarvis, 36, throwing items from inside the house out into the front yard. Police had to detain Jarvis and while investigating the matter, they report Jarvis had choked the woman that was there.

It was reported that Jarvis allegedly dragged her down the stairs of the house and threw her outside. He also reportedly spit in her face several times.

Jarvis was said to be in possession of a controlled substance and may have been under the influence. He was placed in Clearfield County Jail due to his intoxication and now faces charges of simple assault, possession, harassment, and other related charges.