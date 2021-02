BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 19-year-old is in jail on charges he hit a man in the face with a liquor bottle at a party at Nittany Pointe apartments on Jan. 21.

Ryan Keech was reportedly trying to hit another man with the bottle, and the man who was struck in the face was left with several broken teeth and a broken jaw.

Keech is in Blair County Prison in lieu of $75,000 cash bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 25.