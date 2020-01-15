Police make third arrest in bizarre November robbery, shooting in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have announced the arrest of a third person following the investigation to a bizarre robbery, shooting that we reported on back on November 7, 2019.

In addition to Draven Bush and Bri Serville, police have identified and charged Jeffery Pfahler as the third man who helped commit a robbery near 2nd Avenue and 9th Street.

Originally, Serville was talking to a man on snapchat and asked him to give her a ride to a friend’s house. After showing up, he found that Serville was with Draven and Pfahler, who gave him a fake name, and they needed a ride with her as well.

When getting to the destination, both men robbed the driver with a stolen handgun. Shortly after, they were in the 2nd Avenue alley when a gunshot was heard.

Draven had shot himself with the stolen gun. At that point in time, police report that Pfahler admitted he took the gun and hid it behind the grandmother of Draven’s child’s house.

Police report they found the gun on November 6, 2019, where it still had a full clip. They also discovered that day that it was a stolen gun.

According to the complaint, Pfahler is facing charges of receiving stolen property, possessing a gun as a person who is not allowed, and tampering with evidence/fabricating a story to the police.